Man with PTSD missing since late Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man, who was PTSD, is missing and Cincinnati police ask for the public to help find him.
Adrian Cone, 39, was last seen late Tuesday when he left his home on Davies Place. Cone was supposed to be on his way to Maine to see his kids, but his ex-wife does not think he is coming, according to police.
He was driving a white Chrysler Pacifica with an Ohio license plate, JBS2956.
Cone has PTSD and his family has not been able to get in contact with him.
He is described as 5′10″, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Call 911 or police dispatch at 513-765-1212 if you have any information about Cone.
