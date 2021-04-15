Marjorie Parham, publisher emerita of the Cincinnati Herald, dead at 103

When she was honored as a Great Living Cincinnatian in 2007 by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, she reflected in her acceptance speech that she was keenly aware of the special task of a Black newspaper. “One reason why a black paper has been so vital is that, without it, the only kind of news we could get in the newspaper was bad news,” she said. “The satisfaction you get is the ability to present what the major media does not present to the public. I had the privilege of showcasing the good things.”