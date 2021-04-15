National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is finalist for best history museum

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a finalist in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for best history museum.
The Freedom Center is one of 20 museums nominated and is asking its community of supporters to cast their votes to put it on top.
Voting is open until noon May 10.
You can cast your vote at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum-2021/
Since its opening in 2004, the Freedom Center has shared stories of freedom’s heroes from the era of the Underground Railroad to modern day.
It is located on the banks of the Ohio River, where many enslaved people took their first steps on free soil after self-liberating through the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s.
Through immersive, thought-provoking exhibits, programming and films the Freedom Center continues to be a convener of dialogue around issues of freedom, the denial of freedom, systemic racism, implicit bias and modern-day enslavement.
During a visit, guests are introduced to freedom conductors including Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, John Rankin, Abraham Lincoln, Henry Box Brown, Margaret Garner and the millions whose names have long been forgotten.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top history museums in the nation,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“The stories within our museum must be told and are vital to understanding our nation as it exists today. We’re excited that this nomination can help us spread these stories to even more people.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.