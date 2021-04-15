NKY man pleads on 300 counts of child pornography

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Thursday to more than 300 counts of child pornography in what prosecutors describe as one of the largest child porn cases they’ve encountered.

Karem Christensen, 40, was a Covington Human Rights Commission Board member before police arrested him on child porn charges in 2019.

“Bottom line is this is one of the most prolific child pornographers we’ve had in Kenton County,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said.

Authorities say someone reported Christensen when they saw him post on Match.com saying he was attracted to young children. Court documents say he described himself as a “quirky bisexual nudist” and posted, “When I say I want kids, I mean it.”

In early April 2021, prosecutors added more than 250 child porn charges, in part because they discovered Christensen not only shared and collected child porn but also wrote unabashed stories about child rape fantasies he shared with others.

Christensen was out on bond when Sanders says the man “replenished” his supply of child porn and started writing new stories,

Sanders says Christensen also continued to post online advertising he would like to meet nudist boys and men as well as fathers with sons.

He was arrested in mid-April and held without bail.

“Mr. Christensen apparently thought he had a first amendment right to be a pedophile,” Sanders said. “He just had a warped sense of what’s legal in this country and, unfortunately for him, he’s very, very wrong.”

The images alone, Sanders says, were “disturbing.” Two 30-page stories showcased child porn in unabashed language.

“He was authoring many novels or short stories where he was talking about raping and sodomizing very, very young children,” Sanders said. “It’s disgusting and alarming.”

The text of the stories is graphic and disturbing.

“He was actually inserting pictures into his writings as if they were illustrations in a book about child pornography,” Sanders said. “That’s someone we think is going to prey upon children sooner or later.”

Christensen’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Sanders says his office is recommending a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.

