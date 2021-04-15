NKY man continued search for children online while out on bond for child porn charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man who recently bonded out of jail on hundreds of counts of child pornography is back behind bars after authorities say he did more of the same.
Karem Christensen, 40, was a Covington Human Rights Commission Board member before police arrested him on child porn charges in 2019.
Authorities say someone reported Christensen when they saw him post on Match.com saying he was attracted to young children. Court documents say he described himself as a “quirky bisexual nudist” and posted, “When I say I want kids, I mean it.”
In early April 2021, prosecutors added more than 250 child porn charges, in part because they discovered Christensen not only shared and collected child porn but also wrote stories about child rape fantasies he shared with others.
Christensen was out on bond when authorities discovered what they say is continued illicit acts.
“He was violating the conditions of that bond by continuing to access the internet and continuing to post ads on internet websites, seeking, among other things, children,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said.
Authorities arrested Christensen on Wednesday.
Sanders says Christensen continued to post adds on websites like truenudist.com.
Court documents say he wrote he would like to meet nudist boys and men as well as fathers with sons.
“When you take it in conjunction with all the child pornography that was found on his electronic devices and in his residence, it’s a very, very disturbing case,” Sanders said.
The prosecutor adds a Kenton County judge revoked Christensen’s bond this time.
“The judge in the case ruled if $100,000 dollars isn’t enough to keep him off the internet and to keep him from engaging in this activity while he’s facing, at the time, up to 20 years in prison, now up to 70 years in prison, then no amount of money’s going to do it,” Sanders said.
Christensen’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.
