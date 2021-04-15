Pearl Harbor veteran and Ohio resident Joe Whitt has died at the age of 97

“Joe was a resident at our Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown and was a warm and engaging man. I had the honor of meeting him on Veterans Day in 2019. Joe had trouble with his sight in his later years and would often hold the hand of the person with which he spoke to show his appreciation and make sure his thoughts were being shared. Our condolences and prayers go out to his devoted wife, Judy, and the many other loved ones he leaves behind — all of us a little wiser and truly grateful for his amazing deeds and life.”