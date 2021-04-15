Peaceful protesters gather outside Hamilton County Courthouse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of protesters are gathered at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati for a demonstration against police brutality.
The peaceful demonstration began at 6 p.m.
Right now we do not know if the protesters plan to march through downtown or Over-the-Rhine.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene. We will continue to provide updates.
The demonstration follows a deadly police shooting in Minnesota earlier this week that took the life of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
That shooting happened mere miles from the Minneapolis courtroom where Derek Chauvin is on trial in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s death set off protests nationwide, including several nights’ worth in Cincinnati. Those protests in the last days of May 2020 began peacefully but ended with sporadic instances of looting and tense, occasionally violent, police encounters.
At one point, a bullet struck the helmet of a Cincinnati police officer.
Hundreds were arrested for curfew violations.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.