UC announces Wes Miller as next men’s head basketball coach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Less than a week after firing men’s head basketball coach John Brannen, the University of Cincinnati has picked his replacement.
UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller has agreed in principle with UC to take over the men’s basketball program, according to Director of Athletics John Cunningham.
He will be introduced as the school’s 28th head coach during an 11 a.m. press conference on Friday at Fifth Third Arena.
Miller’s six-year contract is pending approval but the UC Board of Trustees, the school said in a release Wednesday night.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at the University of Cincinnati,” he said. “I’m thankful for President Pinto and (AD) John Cunningham for bringing me into the Bearcats family. I am honored to lead such a storied program and excited to get to work. I also can’t thank UNCG enough because I wouldn’t be here without my players and athletic director Kim Record. This last decade coaching the Spartans has been extremely rewarding.”
Miller, 38, played collegiately at James Madison University and the University of North Carolina.
He went 185-135 in 10 seasons at UNCG, leading the Spartans to two NCAA tournament appearances in the last three years, including a 2020 first-round loss as the 13 seed to Florida State.
He leaves UNCG as the school’s all-time winningest head coach, having won at least 20 games in each of the past five seasons.
According to UC, Miller was named the No. 1 Coach Under 40 by ESPN in 2020 and was also tabbed for The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 list the same year.
Miller interviewed with UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham on Tuesday, sources say.
“I am incredibly excited to welcome Wes into the Bearcats family,” Cunningham said. “He is an extremely dynamic coach and mentor who impressed me with his drive, focus and attention to detail. He’s a proven winner as a head coach and was able to rebuild a program and lead a remarkable turnaround at UNCG over the last decade. We cast a very wide net in this search and Wes emerged as the right coach to lead the Bearcats into the future.”
UC announced Brannen had been relieved of his duties last Friday amid an investigation into allegations related to the team.
The Bearcats went 12-11 last season.
Former University of Cincinnati basketball player Erik Martin was considered among the frontrunners for the job as recently as Saturday, having interviewed twice with Cunningham.
Ohio State University assistant Ryan Pedon was also reportedly on the short list. Pedon interviewed Wednesday, sources say.
