Woman accused of punching Clifton Market employee, biting customer over mask dispute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman faces assault charges after an incident at Clifton Market in which she allegedly punched an employee and bit a customer over a mask dispute.
Clifton Market Marketing Manager Garrett Meadows says the woman, 38-year-old Christeena Carpenter, became violent after he asked her to put a mask on.
“I’ve been working here for three years,” Meadows said, “and that is the craziest thing I have seen.”
Meadows explains Carpenter wasn’t wearing a mask when she approached the checkout, which is where the incident occurred.
“I kindly asked her to wear a mask, and she started screaming from the get go,” he said. “We don’t know if it was a mental health issue or what, but, like, there was something going on.”
Meadows called other managers over to help deescalate the situation.
“She tried to light a cigarette, and when we told her not to do that, that’s when she punched my manager across the register,” he said. “She then proceeded to punch three coworkers, including that first one, several different times. One of my coworkers lost a tooth.”
Meadows says a customer nearby was able to pin Carpenter to the ground.
“Halfway through, she actually bit the first customer that was holding her down, so I had to go get him first aid,” he said.
That’s when Meadows says someone else from a nearby business stepped in to help until Cincinnati police arrived, at which point the woman calmed down.
The entire incident lasted 30 minutes, Meadows says.
Carpenter is currently booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center on four counts of assault, each with a $5,000 bond.
She is due back in court on April 21.
