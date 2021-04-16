Active shooter training ‘invaluable’ for Miami Township first responders

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami Township Fire and Emergency Service crews went through active shooter drills Friday, aiming to prepare for whatever scenarios they might find themselves in.
First responders tell FOX19 NOW this rescue training teaches them how to assess a scene, work quickly and most importantly keep themselves safe.
Lt. Jonathan McKinnish says crews start in a “cold zone” away from the scene and move into the “warm zone” preceded by law enforcement.
“We know this training is invaluable because we really have to be proficient in what we do—whether it’s our patient care our triaging or working with law enforcement as to how we would move throughout these type of situations,” McKinnish said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.