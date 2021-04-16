AirCare responds to crash blocking Bypass 4 in Butler County

AirCare responds to crash blocking Bypass 4 in Butler County
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash that shut down Ohio Bypass 4 in Butler County Friday morning. (Source: Gray)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:26 AM

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash that shut down Ohio Bypass 4 in Butler County Friday morning, according to county dispatchers.

At least one person was trapped in a van and seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash in front of Butler Tech just before 10 a.m., they say.

Air Care is expected to be landing soon.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.