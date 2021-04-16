AirCare responds to crash blocking Bypass 4 in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash that shut down Ohio Bypass 4 in Butler County Friday morning, according to county dispatchers.
At least one person was trapped in a van and seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash in front of Butler Tech just before 10 a.m., they say.
Air Care is expected to be landing soon.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.