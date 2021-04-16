Anonymous person donates trailer, supplies to Cub Scout Pack after trailer was stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a few days after a local cub scout pack realized their trailer, with all of the camping equipment and other supplies, was stolen, an anonymous person has donated another trailer to help the pack.
Shelbyville Cub Scout Pack 269 Committee Chair Mandee Risinger said she and the other leaders realized the trailer was gone Tuesday night, when they stopped by to check on what supplies they had for an upcoming camping trip.
“At first we were like something looks super weird and then we went to get to the trailer and then we were like wait a minute, our trailer is gone,” Risinger told WAVE 3 News.
In less than two weeks, the pack was supposed to leave for their first camping trip since before COVID.
“This last year has been really hard, to say the least,” Risinger said. “Everything was shut down for a long time, a lot of our kids this is the only fun thing they get to do. They don’t have much extra curricular activities especially with COVID right now.”
She said after they started meeting again in person, kids immediately started asking when they would be going camping. Leaders picked a date and started making plans.
On Tuesday night, leaders realized the trailer was stolen. They immediately started brainstorming how they would still make the camping trip happen for the kids next weekend.
“We are still going,” Risinger said. “I don’t care what we have to do, we’re going.”
In the parking lot off Mount Eden Road in Shelbyville, other white trailers are still there, but the cub scout packs white trailer is gone. The only thing left from it is the wooden block for the tires.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WAVE 3 News the trailer was stolen the evening of April 5.
Surveillance photos show a white pickup truck drove off with it. The white trailer has rear barn doors, a right side door and a broken passenger side turn signal on the fender.
“Who steals from elementary school kids?” Risinger said. “So we’re pretty upset, we’re angry, we’re frustrated, we’re heartbroken.”
The kids are the ones this impacts the most Risinger said. Kids like Mason Lawrence, one of the cub scouts, are really upset about it.
“I would say it’s really disappointing and my main question is, ‘Why the heck would they do it?’” Lawrence said.
Cub Scout Jillian Raque still can’t believe someone would take it. He said he loves camping, and while he’s glad they are still going, he is disappointed someone would take their things.
“I don’t really understand why they would do that because that takes away fun, happiness and everything to kids,” Raque said.
After days of bad news, the pack finally got a little good news Thursday afternoon.
“An anonymous person has stepped up and is wanting to donate us a trailer and we have a lot of promising camping supplies that are going to come with that,” Risinger said. “I mean it’s enough to just make you want to cry.”
The rest of the pack’s supplies, like uniforms and tools for their Pinewood Derby, are and need to be replaced. The cub scout pack is asking for donations through GoFundMe. The pack is also hoping they will be able to find their trailer, too, with supplies still in it.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has any information about the trailer theft or if someone sees the trailer, to give them a call at (502) 633-4324 or contact SCSO Sergeant Brandon Clark at brandon.clark@shelbycoky.com.
