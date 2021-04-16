Bengals Draft Preview: Protecting Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise will hear his name called in less than two weeks during the NFL Draft.
Which player that will be is anyone’s guess at this point. There is not a no doubt pick for the Bengals in 2021, unlike last year with Joe Burrow.
Here is how the top five picks shakeout currently:
No. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2) New York Jets
No. 3) San Francisco 49ers (via trade with Miami)
No. 4) Atlanta Falcons
No. 5) Cincinnati Bengals
Reports leading up to the April 29th draft indicate the first three, possibly even Atlanta, will draft a quarterback.
A run of quarterbacks being selected before the fifth pick would be great for Cincinnati. It would put them in a spot to draft whatever player they want.
Penei Sewell, the 20-year-old offensive tackle out of Oregon, could be the Bengals guy. The need to protect Burrow is clear, especially with him coming off of surgery.
The Bengals offensive line in 2020 ranked 30th in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
A guy like Sewell could help bolster the o-line.
It is no surprise Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin attended Sewell’s Pro Day.
Sewell is a 6′5″, 331-pound lineman who ran a 5.09-second 40-yard dash.
He also ripped off 30 reps of 225 pounds bench press at the Oregon Pro Day.
Sewell’s NFL player comparison, according to league analyst Lance Zierlein, is eight-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.
Here is a little breakdown of Sewell from Zierlein:
“Rare-breed tackle with good size and the elite foot quickness to make the most challenging move blocks the game has to offer. He’s an explosive athlete who is better at moving forward than backward at this point, and his tape shows an ability to single-handedly spring touchdown runs (both long and short) with ‘wow’ blocks.”
Bengals legend Anthony Munoz is on the Team Sewell train.
The Hall of Famer talked about what he would do with the fifth overall pick. Munoz said, “If my name was Joe Burrow, I’d be pretty happy.”
The Bengals did sign offensive tackle Riley Reiff in the offseason. They also still have former first-round pick, Jonah Williams, on the line.
The Bengals are in a great position to get their top guy at No. 5.
Fans will find out who that guy is on April 29.
