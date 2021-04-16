Crash snarls WB I-275 at Reed Hartman Hwy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash is delaying the morning commute on westbound Interstate 275 at Reed Hartman Highway Friday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The highway was completely blocked for several minutes after the crash was reported just before 7 a.m., dispatcher says.
The right lane only is open. Expect delays in the area.
You can detour around this by exiting westbound I-275 onto U.S. 42, turn right or head south to Kemper Road. Turn left or east onto Kemper Road to Reed Hartman Highway.
Turn left or north on Reed Hartman Highway to reach the on-ramp to westbound I-275.
