1999 disappearance of Clermont Co. man baffles detectives to this day

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - Detectives with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in a decades-old missing-person case.
Robert “Petey” Taylor was last seen in Norwood on April 13, 1999.
Det. Mike Robinson tells FOX19 NOW the sheriff’s office is frustrated because every lead they follow brings them to dead ends.
“It seems like he just vanished,” Robinson said. “They never heard from him. It was very unusual. Mom didn’t hear from him on her birthday... Things of that nature.”
The detective says Taylor was visiting his aunt in Norwood when he went missing.
“When he went to visit her, he said he was going to go see a movie, and nobody has seen him since,” Robinson explained.
It’s possible, though far from certain, Taylor went to visit someone, because he often socialized over the internet.
“He conversed with a lot of people on the internet and would go visit people and stay for a certain period of time,” Robinson said.
Neither Taylor’s truck nor his motorcycle have been seen since April 1999.
“We knew he was operating a blue GMC pick-up truck and he owned a 1980 Harley Davidson, and to my knowledge, none of these vehicles are known to have been recovered,” Robinson said.
Taylor had a wolf tattoo on his upper arm, a scorpion on his right hand and a flag on his right thigh.
He is described as being around 6′8″ and 300-350 lbs.
Robinson says Taylor did have connection to drugs but wants people to remember his humanity.
“Regardless of his past and so forth, he does have people that do love him — loved him,” the detective said. “Unfortunately, his father, mother and his stepfather, who he looked up to and admired, are gone.”
Investigators say they have checked Robert’s passport and bank information but didn’t find any activity.
If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Detective Mike Robinson’s line directly. That number is 513-732-7706.
