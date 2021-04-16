Driver at large after leading police from chase in Norwood to Serpentine Wall at Ohio River

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a driver who eluded them after leading them on a chase along Interstate 71 clear down to the Serpentine Wall at the banks of the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati overnight, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
It started at 1:11 a.m. on southbound I-71 when Norwood police say they realized the truck was reported stolen.
The pursuit ended a few minutes later off Mehring Way when the fleeing driver crashed through a parking gate under the Taylor Southgate Bridge, Norwood police say.
He drove along Serpentine Wall to the Purple People Bridge.
The path along Serpentine Wall narrows at that point.
The driver bailed and ran off.
Police were able to drive the vehicle up the stairs under the bridge to the tow truck.
