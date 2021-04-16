Hamilton Co. Public Health not requiring appointments for vaccines at BOE clinic

By Jared Goffinet | April 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 12:26 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Appointments are no longer required to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hamilton County Board of Election Clinics.

The clinic is set up at 2300 Wall Street in Norwood.

Hamilton County residents can walk up and get vaccinated Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

