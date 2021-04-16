Hamilton Co. Public Health not requiring appointments for vaccines at BOE clinic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Appointments are no longer required to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hamilton County Board of Election Clinics.
The clinic is set up at 2300 Wall Street in Norwood.
Hamilton County residents can walk up and get vaccinated Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- People who are 16 years of age or older.
- Those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity.
- People with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vulnerable individuals who live nearby and those who care for them.
- Those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders *and* who have a developmental or intellectual disability.
- Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models and people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and *do not* have a developmental or intellectual disability.
- Individuals who are living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those living with ALS, as well as those who are working in childcare services, funeral service, law enforcement, and corrections officers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.