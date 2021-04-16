Contests
Ex-Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

Ronald Vest
Ronald Vest(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A now-former Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to six child porn charges.

Ronald Vest will get credit for the 432 days he spent in jail following his 2021 arrest, Hamilton County court documents show.

Vest pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance, the documents read.

In April of 2021, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Vest’s arrest.

According to McGuffey, Vest was an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in the Jail Services Division. He had been employed with HCSO since December of 1991.

As part of his guilty plea, Vest will be classified as a tier two sex offender and will be on probation for five years, according to the Hamilton County court documents.

