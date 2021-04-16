Hamilton Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple charges related to child porn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey reported the arrest of a sheriff’s deputy on multiple charges related to child pornography.
Ronald Vest, 51, was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
According to McGuffey, Vest is an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in the Jail Services Division. He has been employed with HCSO since Dec. 1991.
Vest was arrested without incident on Friday and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, McGuffey said.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.
