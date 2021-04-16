LIVE: UC set to introduce Wes Miller as men’s basketball coach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wes Miller will officially be introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach for the University of Cincinnati at 11 a.m.
Miller comes to UC by way of UNC Greensboro where he went 185-135 in 10 seasons. He helped the Spartans to two NCAA tournament appearances in the last three years, including a 2020 first-round loss as the 13 seed to Florida State.
Miller’s six-year contract is pending approval by the UC Board of Trustees, the school said in a release Wednesday night.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.