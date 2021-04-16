Local BBQ restaurant reopens 6 weeks after devastating floods

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A local restaurant forced closed due to floodwaters in early March is finally open again.
Buck’s BBQ in Ludlow sits near the banks of the Ohio River. Six weeks ago, flooding from several days’ worth of strong storms nearly engulfed the restaurant. Water covered the restaurant’s floors and rose up to the lintels of its doorways.
Buchanan has owned the restaurant for several years. It’s been at its current Elm Street location since August 2020.
“There is definitely a price to pay with the beauty of the river,” he said, adding the floodwaters reached nearly 70 inches in height. “You could catch fish from the 10th step inside.”
Buchanan was able to clear out the restaurant before it flooded with help from neighbors and the nonprofit Knights of Columbus. But the restaurant would have to stay closed for more than a month.
“I just lost about $10,000 on this,” Buchanan said.
Now, with the floodwaters receded and spring in the air, the restaurant is open again.
Cleanup got underway about three weeks ago, according to Buchanan. He says he had a lot of help from his employees, local organizations and even some members of the community returning the restaurant to its former condition.
A GoFundMe fundraiser also helped, having raised $3,300 without which Buchanan says he wouldn’t have been able to reopen at all.
He adds everything was sanitized and the floors and walls were repainted.
“It’s five days that we don’t ever want again,” he said. “It was tough, but when you look now, we’re getting back to normal. People are getting shots. Confidence is coming back.”
Buchanan’s daughter, Cammy Buchanan says she’s thankful to be able to support her father during this time.
“I am happy to be back open,” she said. “We’re really blessed.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
