Man charged with shooting on UC’s campus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been charged in the shooting that took place on the University of Cincinnati’s campus Sunday afternoon.
According to court documents, Tarmell Humphrey, 27, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.
Officers say the shooting happened near Dabney Hall around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Humphrey shot into a car with two occupants, according to the affidavit.
Ella Halligan, a freshman at UC, said she received a text from the university that said, “Police responding to an emergency reported near Dabney Hall. If safe, stay at your location, be observant and take action as needed.”
“I was just like that’s kind of scary, and it’s crazy that I live right there. It’s just crazy to me because I’m glad UC sends us messages when stuff like that happens because if I had not known, I would have been more freaked out,” she said.
