2 Milwaukee men charged in botched Tri-State robbery involving minor

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County grand jury indicted two men from Milwaukee Friday after prosecutors say the men drove down to Elsmere and robbed the wrong house.
Khalil Coleman and Joshua Clarey face felony charges of robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor. Court documents show the men had a minor with them and that it was the minor who performed the robbery on their instructions.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says the men came to Elsmere in February hoping to rob someone they believed to be dealing in drugs and who had a large quantity of cash.
Once in Elsmere, according to court documents, Coleman and Clarey gave the minor a gun and told him to “go get that money.”
The minor went up to the door of the house and told the people who live there, “We got business to talk about. Get in the house,” according to the documents.
That’s when the residents ran inside, held the door shut and called 911.
“They weren’t off by much,” Sanders said. “But they went to the wrong house and attempted to rob people that were not drug dealers.”
Sanders adds February’s weather conditions helped authorities catch the trio.
“With the police behind them and the snow plow in front of them, they ended up being stopped by police and arrested,” he said.
Law enforcement is still investigating how the two adults and the minor are connected.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Coleman is a known activist in Wisconsin and that his bond was paid through a GoFundMe campaign.
“I have never seen that happen until now,” Sanders said.
Cleary is due in court next week. Coleman will be in court in May.
The minor is working through the juvenile court system. Sa. ders says his office plans to charge him as an adult.
