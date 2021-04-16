No ‘direct evidence’ UC student’s death was from J&J vaccine, coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Kode Sammarco said they do not see a direct connection between a University of Cincinnati student’s death and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Sammarco said 21-year-old John Foley was found dead in his off-campus home on Sunday, one day after receiving the J&J vaccine.
“We’re in the very preliminary stage of an investigation. We’re waiting on a lot of answers,” she said.
The coroner did say the autopsy didn’t show any evidence of blood clots in Foley’s system.
On Tuesday, the U.S. recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.
Foley’s death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Ohio Department of Health.
“We don’t see a direct connection between the two,” Sammarco said. “Still waiting for a lot of specialized tests and also waiting for additional information from medical records.”
The coroner said there were some findings on the autopsy performed that were more likely the cause of death but won’t give details until further testing is done.
“We don’t have any evidence to indicate that the vaccine was directly related to his death. And we are looking at, you know, all the different factors and to see if there was an indirect connection or not, but at this point, we don’t have any evidence to that,” Sammarco said.
Foley’s family released a statement on Wednesday saying in part:
“Our beloved son John Francis Foley is gone, and our family mourns the loss of this wonderful and sweet joy of our lives. While the facts remain unclear on how he died, we are rejoicing in how he lived: caring for others, lit with God’s grace, and generous to all.
We know the doctors involved are doing their best. We must be patient, and we ask everyone else to be patient, too. John was going to be a doctor, so this is what he would want.”
