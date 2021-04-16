Police investigating ‘crime hot spot’ in Madisonville

Police say this is a dispute between two families that have been ongoing for a couple of years. (Source: Philippe, Joyce)
By Mike Schell | April 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 5:14 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A half a dozen shootings in one neighborhood in Madisonville have Cincinnati police on high alert and neighbors worried.

Cincinnati police refer to the intersection of Glenshade and Chandler as a “crime hot spot.” Police say this is a dispute between two families that have been ongoing for a couple of years.

The video below shows how violent this argument has become.

