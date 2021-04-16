Simon & Schuster says it won’t distribute book by Louisville officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Simon & Schuster says in a statement it won’t be involved in the distribution of a book by one of the Louisville, Ky., police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor during a raid.
“Like much of the American Public earlier today, Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly. We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book.”
Sgt. Mattingly, 48, is writing “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,” that Post Hill Press, a Tennessee-based publisher, is publishing it, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Thursday.
Simon & Schuster distributes books by Post Hill Press writers.
Post Hill Press says on its website it focuses on “pop culture, business, self-help, health, current events, Christian, and conservative political books.”
The book will be out this fall, according to the Courier Journal.
A release date for the book is not yet available.
Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her home on March 13, 2020, when three Louisville police officers executing a “no-knock” warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.
Protesters have said they want to see all three officers who were involved in the shooting arrested and charged for the death of Breonna Taylor.
Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery while serving a warrant at Taylor’s apartment and has filed a counterclaim against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
He fired six rounds into the apartment after being shot, striking Taylor. The FBIh has saisd another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the shot that killed Taylor.
Walker was initially charged with shooting Mattingly. He said he didn’t realize it was police, he thought they were intruders.
Mattingly has said he knocked and announced they were there.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office dropped an attempted murder charge against Walker, but that charged could be filed again if new evidence against him is found.
Now, Mattingly and Walker have sued each other.
Mattingly’s lawsuit states he is entitled to compensation for medical treatment, trauma, physical pain and mental anguish.
Walker sued Louisville Metro Police Department, the state and Metro Government.
Most recently, Louisville’s police chief reprimanded Mattingly for an email that was critical of department leadership.
Mattingly sent the email in September, writing that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid.
He also accused the mayor and former police chief of failing to defend the officers.
Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.
He received the letter of reprimand on March 29.
