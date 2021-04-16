Sunshine and clouds today, highs in the 50s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through midday with highs across the Tri-State remaining in the upper 50s this afternoon. Get set for a chilly start to the weekend. Overnight lows drop into the 30s.
The weekend starts dry. Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon. Better chance for more widespread showers arrives on Sunday and may last into Monday morning.
Expect the cooler than normal trend to continue through April 29th.
