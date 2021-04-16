Suspect accused of shooting ODNR officer charged with illegal gun possession

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect accused of shooting an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer in December has now been arrested on charges of illegal gun possession.
Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, Ohio, was arrested by federal ATF agents on the charge that stems from the shooting of the ODNR officer, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel.
ODNR officer Kevin Behr was shot as he investigated a complaint about illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville on Dec. 20, 2020.
Court records show Liming had a box of Federal Sabot 20-gauge shotgun shells that night.
Liming’s illegal gun possession charge is for having a loaded 20-gauge shotgun on Dec. 20, Patal’s office says.
Liming was charged on April 14 by a federal grand jury, the acting U.S. attorney says.
Liming is also facing felony assault and misdemeanor hunting charges related to the shooting, Patal’s office says.
The 44-year-old is currently out on bond.
