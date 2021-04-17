More sunshine on Sunday, but sill a bit cool

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday starts with a few clouds and low temperatures in the 30s.
FROST ADVISORY from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Fayette and Union counties in Indiana.
Get set for a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 60s. If you’re heading to the Great American Ball Park to watch the Reds take on the Indians, don’t forget your shades, some sunscreen and a light jacket. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. with a temperature approaching 60 degrees.
Tuesday remains dry and comfortable, highs near 64 degrees.
Colder air arrives by midweek. On Wednesday, a light coating of snow is possible on some grassy and elevated surfaces.
The extended forecast stays cooler than normal through the end of the month. By then, the normal high temperature is 69 degrees and the normal low is 48 degrees. A fairly dry period comes along with this cool weather. Any rainfall that comes our way will be generally light.
The normal high temperature reaches 70 degrees May 1st and a warming trend should take us into the low 70s the first week of May.
