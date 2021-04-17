Volunteers with local Great American Cleanup chapter to help clean Cincinnati-area communities starting Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Volunteers with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, the Cincinnati chapter of the Great American Cleanup, will be meeting at sites throughout the city starting Saturday to help clean their communities.
On Saturday the cleanup will take place in Northside, Downtown Cincinnati, and Bond Hill.
Below is the information for the cleanup:
- The event in Northside will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Children’s Playground on 1503 Chase Ave.
- The event in Bond Hill will start at 10 a.m. and will run until noon. Officials say for volunteers to meet at the front entrance of St. Aloysius located on 4721 Reading Rd.
- Volunteers downtown should meet at 1 p.m. at 500 Vine Street. The cleanup will run until 3:30 p.m.
Officials say the cleanup will continue in other Cincinnati areas throughout the year.
Those who would like to sign up can do so online.
