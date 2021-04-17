Warren Co. man collects bicycle donations to give to children in poverty

wARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A Warren County man is collecting donated bicycles to give to children who cannot afford them.
Steven Douglas says for the last three years, he has been collecting the bikes to give to “...bring a little joy to these kids’ lives,” Douglas said.
It started with a family member in Columbus who was asking for donations.
“I grew up riding, and it was a joy. I didn’t play sports, my thing was riding bikes, and that’s one way that I can give back,” Douglas said.
Douglas says he makes minor repairs to the bikes in his 2-part garage or 50 bike unit before getting dropped off at churches in Cincinnati and Columbus.
“It takes a lot. When you have to schedule 30 pickups in one day, it’s stressful,” Douglas said.
“It’s definitely interesting, and it’s definitely heartfelt, so I can’t describe it,” Douglas said.
Douglass says he has a full slate of pickups, but those who would like to donate a bike can do so by getting in touch with him through his Facebook page.
