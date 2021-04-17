Watch for a few showers today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for sprinkles or a few light showers Saturday. Sunday, the weather will be dry. Cool temperatures are expected both weekend days.
It will be cold midweek. On Wednesday, there is the possibility of a light coating of snow on some of the grassy and elevated surfaces.
Cooler than normal weather is in the forecast through the end of the month. By then, the normal high temperature is 69° and the normal low is 48°. With the cool weather comes a fairly dry period. There will be rain but amounts will be generally light.
The normal high temperature reaches 70° May 1st and a warming trend should take us into the low 70s the first week of May.
