Chef Bambina creates tomato, basil and feta cheese spaghetti salad

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -This mouth watering healthy tomato, basil and feta cheese spaghetti salad is the perfect spring-time salad that Chef Bambina created and only includes simple ingredients with minimal preparation.
Ingredients
- One pound of thin spaghetti
- Five ounces of EVOO
- Two ounces Apple Cider Vinegar
- Two cloves garlic
- Two tbsp. tomato pesto
- Handful of chopped herbs (basil, Italian Parsley, Oregano)
- Honey to Taste
- Sea salt
- Seasoned pepper
- Red pepper flakes
- One cup of cherry tomatoes
- Half of a small red onion
- Feta cheese
Suggested Add Ins:
- Pepperoncini
- Artichoke hearts
- Olives
- Broccoli
- Pepperoni
- Grilled Chicken
- Grilled Shrimp
Directions
Precook and chill spaghetti. In large bowl combine the rest of the ingredients excluding the feta and tomatoes and onion. Make sure to taste for seasoning level. Toss in the spaghetti and the remainder of the ingredients. Chill for at least an hour before serving. You can add any of the suggested add ins in step 4 to make it your own. Serve room temperature or chilled and enjoy!
