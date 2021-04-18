Fitton Center, City of Hamilton Health Dept. host summer camps

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is gearing with the City of Hamilton Health Department to host summer camps.
According to Executive Director Ian Mackenzie-Thurley, attendance has grown tremendously in the past year.
“We’ve been able to do that throughout the last year and will continue to do that throughout the summer. We invite people to be a part of that and we have revisited all of our policies and procedures with the help of the health department making sure we do things safely and reliably and looking after our students, our kids, and all of our patrons throughout the summer,” Mackenzie-Thurley said.
Here’s a look at camps and dates:
- New Adult Workshops: April 26-June 5 (Session One)
- New Adult Workshops: July 12-August 20 (Session Two)(Scholarship Deadline: July 2)
- Summer Camp Creativity: June 14-July 30(Scholarship Deadline for Summer Camp Creativity Weeks 1-3: June 4)(Scholarship Deadline for Summer Camp Creativity: Weeks 4-6: July 2)
Some of the main lessons covered in the Summer Camp Creativity include creative writing, sewing and printmaking.
Children also get to learn about and develop projects inspired by art history.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.