Mild to start the week, then winter makes a comeback

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday and Tuesday remain dry and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our stretch of mild weather changes on Tuesday night as a cold front advances toward the Tri-State. Wednesday morning lows will drop into the 30s. Some locations could see a light coating of snow on some grassy and elevated surfaces Wednesday morning. Daytime temperatures will remain in the chilly 40s, feeling more like winter than spring.