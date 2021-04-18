Parent claims special needs daughter was assaulted at a Warren County School

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the teacher felt she needed to move quickly because she wanted the student inside the school building for the student’s safety. In that mindset, the teacher abruptly threw the items off the slide because she wanted both of her hands open to protect and help the child. Citizens may better understand this situation by reading the parent’s comments posted on Facebook and YouTube. Although the teacher was correct to take these items away from the student as a means of motivation to come off the slide, in hindsight, she knows she should have had another staff member come up the slide to hold these items. As a result of this unfortunate incident, the teacher has been given instructions of other ways to handle situations like this. The teacher has also apologized for her actions to the student’s parents. The student was not harmed in any way. School employees sometimes make fast decisions to protect student safety and these decisions can sometimes be improved, as is the case with this situation.