Passenger dies, driver injured in Kenton Co. car crash, police say

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A front seat passenger died, and a driver is injured after a single-car crash occurred in Kenton County Sunday morning, the Kenton County Police Department said.
Officers say Jordan Miller, 23, died due to a crash that happened Southbound on Interstate 75 near the Crittenden exit around 2 a.m.
Kevin Ferguson,24, was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra on the interstate when he lost control for unknown reasons, left the right side of the road, and then hit a tree. Police say Ferguson was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated and then released.
Officers say Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Saddle with the Kenton County Police Department at 859-392-1943.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.