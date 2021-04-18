Shooting stars will light up the sky over the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may be able to get a glimpse at a few shooting stars over the next few days.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower is this week! Lyrid meteors are the debris of a comet orbiting the sun once every 415 years.
The comet’s long trail of debris is responsible for the meteor shower.
These tiny dust particles glow when they enter the earth’s atmosphere. They burn up about 60 miles up.
The Lyrid meteor shower has lit up the night sky every April for the last two thousand years.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower has kicked off and will be visible until April 25th, with peak viewing between midnight April 21 and dawn on April 22.
Don’t just run outside and expect to see shooting stars immediately. You’ll want to give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark, and then you will have to be patient.
