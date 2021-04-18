15-year-old killed in hit-and-run honored at softball tournament

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 15-year-old girl, hit and killed while trying to catch the school bus, was remembered by family and friends at a softball tournament Sunday.
It’s been nearly 3-years since Gabby Rodriguez was killed in a hit-and-run; she was hit by two cars while crossing the street at Harrison and Hansford on her way to school.
Investigators said the first driver stopped, but the second driver did not. To this day, the second driver has not been identified.
Shawna Rodriguez, Gabby’s mother, tells FOX19 that Gabby dreamed of one day becoming a professional softball player, “I just know she was going to do it.”
Players on the field wore jerseys with Gabby’s number 13 on them.
Her family reflected on the significance of what 2021 would have meant for her and why this year’s memorial game means so much to them.
“This would have been her senior year. She would be graduating this year,” says Shawna.
Gabby’s family and friends are now focused on raising awareness for pedestrian safety.
Her family says they’re grateful for all the support they’ve gotten from the community since her death, and they’re especially grateful for events like this to keep her memory alive.
“It’s mindblowing to both my husband and I that they continue to recognize her. You can’t ask for anything more. You can’t,” says Shawna.
There was a raffle at the game Sunday to raise money for a scholarship in Gabby’s honor. Her family says they’ll be able to give that out to two girls this year.
Cincinnati Police are still searching for the driver of the second vehicle. The car is a white Toyota Corolla with Ohio plates; CPD says it may be an older model, maybe a 2010.
If you have any information about Gabby’s death, or maybe recognize some details of the car, call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.
