Cincinnati man charged with impersonating federal employee, agent

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal grand jury has charged a man with impersonating a federal employee and making fake IDs claiming he was a special agent with Homeland Security and an employee of the Defense Logistics Agency, according to US Attorney Vipal Patel.
David Lomache, 61, was arrested by federal agents on April 16.
According to the indictment, Lomache fraudulently obtained a United States Federal Contractor badge in order to impersonate a civilian contractor technician for the Defense Logistics Agency.
In Jan. 2021, Lomache allegedly produced fake identification documents for both the Defense Logistics Agency and for Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”).
He is charged with two counts of fraud in connection with identification documents, a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and one count of impersonating a federal officer, which carries a potential maximum prison sentence of up to three years in prison.
Lomache is scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
