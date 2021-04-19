3 dead, 3 injured in Northern Kentucky crash, police say

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Three people are dead following a crash in Dry Ridge Monday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash involving a single SUV occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 75 near the 153 mile marker, KSP says.
Police confirm three people are dead and three others suffered injuries.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
The injured victims have been transported to nearby hospitals. KSP provided no word on the extent of their injuries.
The interstate will be shut down for some time, KSP says.
An investigation is underway.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene. We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
