Father pleads guilty to reduced charge in toddler son’s fentanyl OD death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father charged in the fentanyl overdose of his 1-year-old son pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge.
Charles Foggie was sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, court documents say.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Foggie in Dec. 2020 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, court records show.
Brayden Foggie died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2020, according to his obituary.
The toddler was found unresponsive in a home on Selim Avenue in South Fairmount, police said at the time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.