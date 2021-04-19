Male found shot in South Fairmount street, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 19, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 5:43 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are on scene of a shooting and auto theft reported in South Fairmount early Monday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

They said they received a report a male was found shot in the street and his vehicle was stolen.

They said they are following up on reports the incident may have been drug-related.

