No appointment required at UC Health COVID Vaccine Center Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Individuals age 16 and older who are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may do so without an appointment at UC Health on Tuesday.
The UC Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center is located at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Clifton in a drive-through setting.
The vaccines will be offered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
They will be registered on-site, receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be scheduled for a second appointment. The vaccination center primarily administers the Pfizer vaccine.
You do not have to be an Ohio resident or a UC Health patient to receive a vaccination.
A photo ID is required, and individuals age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.