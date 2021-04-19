Robbery of Asian American man not believed to be racially motivated, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The robbery of an Asian American man earlier this month does not appear to be motivated by race or ethnicity, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The male victim was walking in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street on April 4 when he was robbed, CPD said.
A white man in his 30s, the suspect, walked up from behind and started punching the victim in the back of the head, police said.
The victim fell to the ground, which is when the suspect took the man’s belongings.
“There is absolutely no indication that this victim’s race or ethnicity played a role in this incident,” police said Monday. The victim was targeted for other reasons, CPD said.
According to police, the suspect is around 6′, 200 pounds, with dark color hair.
He left the area in a newer light blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows and maybe an Ohio temporary license plate.
Call Detective Crag Ball at 513-352-3511 if you have information on the suspect.
