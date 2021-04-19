Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrests former teacher for rape

Neading was arrested Friday and charged with gross sexual imposition and rape. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Czekalinski, Avery Williams, and Syeda Abbas | April 17, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 3:25 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher at Sandy Valley Schools was arrested Friday on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Jason Neading, 39, of East Sparta, was arrested by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail, according to a department Facebook post.

Sandy Valley Local School District shared this statement with 19 News.

We take pride in assisting our local law enforcement officials and have cooperated with the Stark County Sheriff with their investigation and understand that this allegation was not school-related. We will be accepting his resignation at our next Board of Education meeting.
David J. Fischer, Superintendent

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

Tipsters can remain anonymous at by calling 330-451-3937.

