Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrests former teacher for rape

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher at Sandy Valley Schools was arrested Friday on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.
Jason Neading, 39, of East Sparta, was arrested by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail, according to a department Facebook post.
Sandy Valley Local School District shared this statement with 19 News.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
Tipsters can remain anonymous at by calling 330-451-3937.
19 News is working to learn more about this developing story. Return for updates.
