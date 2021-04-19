Sunny & Warm Monday, Snow Chances By Wednesday AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry mild start Monday with highs in the mid 40′s. Monday and Tuesday remain dry and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Our stretch of mild weather changes on Tuesday night as a cold front advances toward the Tri-State. Look for rain showers by late Tuesday evening.
Wednesday morning lows will drop into the 30s. Some locations could see a light coating of snow on some grassy and elevated surfaces Wednesday morning. Daytime temperatures will remain in the chilly 40s, feeling more like winter than spring.
The extended forecast stays cooler than normal through the end of the month. By then, the normal high temperature is 69 degrees and the normal low is 48 degrees. A fairly dry period comes along with this cool weather. Any rainfall that comes our way will be generally light.
The normal high temperature reaches 70 degrees May 1st and a warming trend should take us into the low 70s the first week of May.
