Suspect arrested for murder following Roselawn shooting, police say
The victim died at the scene. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet and Brittany Harry | April 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 3:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old in Roselawn earlier this month.

Jaiquane Holloway, 19, was arrested Monday for the April 9 murder of Ethaniel Holmes, 20, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Brookcrest Drive in Roselawn. Police found Holmes shot in a car, and he died at the scene.

Holmes was a father of two, and those close to him said he always put others before himself.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating.

