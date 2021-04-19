Suspect arrested for murder following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old in Roselawn earlier this month.
Jaiquane Holloway, 19, was arrested Monday for the April 9 murder of Ethaniel Holmes, 20, Cincinnati police announced Monday.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Brookcrest Drive in Roselawn. Police found Holmes shot in a car, and he died at the scene.
Holmes was a father of two, and those close to him said he always put others before himself.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating.
