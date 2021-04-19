VIDEO: Telephone pole saves Tri-State man from suspected OVI crash

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State man is recovering Monday after his family says a suspected drunk driver hit him in the front yard of their house on Beechmont Ave.
Clint Caldwell is home from the hospital following the crash Sunday, according to his wife, Shawna.
The crash, Shawna says, happened immediately after a family dinner, as Clint was taking out the trash.
“We heard this deafening boom, or it was an explosion,” she recalled. “It sounded like someone had just dropped a bomb. The windows rattled.”
Shawna ran to the front yard of their home and saw that a car had crashed into their garbage cans. She looked for husband in a panic.
“Seeing him sitting in the gras, alive... It was incredible,” Shawna said. “I mean, it honestly was a miracle.”
Video shows the car, with a female passenger as well as a male driver, crash into a “no parking” sign and a telephone pole beside the road before careening into the garbage cans and hitting her husband, then coming to a stop.
The pole had to be replaced, shutting down power to the area for several hours.
“He shouldn’t be alive,” Shawna said. “That pole saved my husband’s life.”
Shawna adds the man was still in the driver’s seat after the crash.
“He was trying to start the car to leave the incident, and I kept yelling at him, ‘Get out of the car! Get out of the car!’” Shawna said.
Before the crash, video shows the car swerving in an out of lanes and crossing over center yellow line on Beechmont Avenue.
Hamilton County deputies tell FOX19 NOW this is bing investigated as an OVI case.
“I mean, it was pungent,” Shawna said. “I could probably tell you exactly what he was drinking. It was that intense.”
Although the incident frightened Shawna and her family, she says she’s glad no one was serious injured.
“We’re lucky to have him,” she said of her husband. “We’re very lucky. To have three people walk away from an incident like that is incredible.”
FOX19 NOW is withholding the name of the driver unless and until deputies make an arrest in the case.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.