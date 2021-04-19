Winter comeback: From 60s to snow this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will go from sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s to snow and near-record lows this week.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be perfect spring days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Then, the forecast will undergo a major change Tuesday night as a cold front advances on the Tri-State, bringing more winterlike conditions, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Snow showers will fall early Wednesday, leaving wet but not icy roads, thanks to the warm pavement temperatures.
Some areas will have a light coating of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Our projected low temperature of 34 degrees is just above the record low of 30 degrees, set in 1981, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A Freeze Watch is in effect 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday for a small portion of our viewing area. It will cover Preble County and the following counties in Indiana: Franklin, Ripley, Fayette and Union.
Daytime temperatures Wednesday will remain in the chilly 40s.
Lows will dip back into the low 30s Thursday morning and struggle to rebound to 50 degrees.
Thursday’s all-time record low is 28, set in 1986. Right now, the expected low will be 32 degrees.
Our extended forecast will stay cooler than normal through month’s end.
By then, the normal high temperature is 69 degrees and the normal low is 48 degrees.
By May 1, we are expected to return to more normal daytime temperatures (70 degrees) for this time of year.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.